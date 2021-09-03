Serena Williams Is Nearly Fired By Daughter Olympia, 4, During Funny Piano Lesson — Watch

Video

September 3, 2021 12:58AM EDT

A mini Beethoven in the making! Serena Williams received a piano lesson from daughter Olympia, who proved to be a bit more skilled than her mom.

Serena Williams shared a sweet piano lesson from daughter Olympia Ohanian, 4, on Thursday, Sept. 2 — and let’s just say the athlete, 39, is much better on the tennis courts than the pianoforte. The tennis pro shared a TikTok that featured her daughter, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, showing off her knowledge of the right keys. When Serena pressed the wrong key, she jokingly asked her daughter, “Are you gonna fire me?”

Both mom and daughter wore matching Nike merch for the video: Olympia wore a bright pink Nike hoodie sweatshirt while mom Serena wore a white Nike baseball cap. “I teach her tennis… She teaches me piano,” the 23-time Grand Slam winner captioned the post.

It’s clear little Olympia has taken to piano. The tennis player similarly shared a charming photo of her daughter playing the very same instrument on her Instagram (below) in April. Serena previously revealed that she purchased that particular piano with her daughter in mind during her house tour with Architectural Digest published in February.

The athlete welcomed viewers into her 14,500 square feet mansion in Miami, Florida and showed off the stunning see-through piano, which also features a matching transparent stool. “I wanted a piano that my daughter would be able to play, but I didn’t want it to be so heavy,” she said in the tour. Her sister Venus Williams’ interior design company V Starr — which helped design her home — assisted with finding the piano.

