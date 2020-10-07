shawn-mendes-addresses-justin-bieber-collaboration-speculatoin-as-he-gushes-over-their-‘close’-friendship

Watch

October 7, 2020 1:03AM EDT

Shawn Mendes is proving as good at sidestepping reports of a Justin Bieber collab as he was about his romance with Camila Cabello. Here’s what he had to say.

This could be Canada’s greatest new pop culture moment since Drake‘s beloved Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Championship in 2019…or Schitt’s Creek taking home ALL the 2020 comedy Emmys. Shawn Mendes is responding to reports that he and fellow Ontario native Justin Bieber are teaming up for some new music together. Shawn’s fourth studio album Wonder drops on Dec. 4, 2020, and he’s now tackling rumors about a collaboration with the 26-year-old superstar. The “Mercy” singer appeared on the UK’s Capital FM Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Oct. 6, and kind of, sort of said that the gossip might be true.

“I wonder if it’s true Shawn, that you turned down a collaboration with Justin Bieber last month,” the host asked the singer, who gave a frustratingly vague answer by basically repeating the question. “Is this you trying to get me to confirm that I have a collaboration with Justin Bieber? That I didn’t last month, is that what you’re saying?” Shawn replied.

However, he did say that he’d be totally remiss about passing on the chance to sing with one of his musical idols. “If I turned one down, that would be insane considering he’s been one of my favorite artists since I was like nine-years-old,” Shawn continued. He and Justin are only four years apart in age, so that would mean Mendes was a Belieber from literally day one,

» Read Full Article