shawn-mendes-and-camila-cabello-split:-look-back-at-their-6-year-history-together

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello SPLIT After 2 Years

Can’t call her his “Señorita” anymore.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their decision to break up on Wednesday, Nov. 17, after more than two years of dating. They wrote in a statement, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

The singers said they’ll “continue to be best friends.”

They’ve been pals and collaborators since as far back as 2015, when their duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer” dropped. Of course, it was their collab in 2019 that really made waves: The pair starred in the spicy “Señorita” music video and seemingly confirmed their offscreen romance that summer.

Since then, they’ve attended movie premieres hand-in-hand and even spent the pandemic together with family. Shawn told Apple Music last year that he hung out with Camila and her fam in Miami during the global lockdown.

“I started to settle in to how nice it is to be in the same place every night, to have a movie time, to cook dinner with the family and to do laundry,” he said. “I know it sounds really kind of silly but when you’ve been touring the world since you’re 15 years old, like, I don’t remember the last time I smelled laundry. It’s a nice smell. It’s a really calming smell. It feels like growing up.”

The duo celebrated Halloween together just a couple of weeks ago, and Camila marked Shawn’s 23rd birthday in August with a picture of herself kissing his head. “feliz cumpleaños mi amor,” she gushed. “thankful for your existence everyday.”

