shawn-mendes-reveals-how-the-pandemic-‘really-brought’-him-&-camila-cabello-‘together’

In a recent interview, the Canadian singer opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello and how the pandemic helped their romance.

Just when we thought “Shawnmila” couldn’t get any cuter, we were proven wrong. In a new interview with Audacity Check In on August 20, Shawn Mendes, 23, revealed how the pandemic brought him and Camila Cabello, 24, closer together.

“It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we’ve been just able to relax and not work at all,” he said. “We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful.”

“Just kind of writing about that,” he continued. “Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together.”

In a recent interview Shawn admitted that the pandemic has brought he and Camila closer together. (BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock)

Shawn’s confessions about his relationship with Camila come as no surprise, as the Canadian singer has always been open about their relationship and has even previously admitted that he sees a future with the Havana singer.

“She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person,” Shawn confessed to Entertainment Tonight in a Dec.

