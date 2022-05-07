Menu
Shawn Mendes Goes For Shirtless Beach Swim After Running Into Ex Camila Cabello At Met Gala

May 7, 2022
Miami, FL - Shawn Mendes enjoys the single life as he puts his rippling abs on display during beach day in Miami. Pictured: Shawn Mendes BACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: SBCH / BACKGRID

The always handsome Shawn Mendes, 23, was recently spotted taking a dip at a beach in Miami. The “Stitches” singer looked toned and tanned while stepping out the water in a pair of black swim trunks, with his edgy arm tattoos visible. In the spicy candid photos, he appears to be getting his punk on while fighting gender roles thanks to his dark nail polish. Not sporting any sunglasses, he also seemed to be squinting at the sun while his typically tousled hair was slicked back with sea water.

Shawn Mendes Miami Beach 2022Shawn Mendes at a Miami Beach, May 2022 (SBCH / BACKGRID)

This time spent swimming comes after his recent run in with ex girlfriend, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello at the 2022 Met Gala. However, he apparently wasn’t at the beach to blow off stress from the interaction. An exclusive source who is close to Shawn told HollywoodLife that the former couple were happy to see each other at the event, as they still desire to remain friends. “Camila and Shawn have remained cordial to each other since their breakup and have spoken, and gotten together, on several different occasions. They are both very outspoken about having a lot of love for each other still,” said the source.

Shawn Mendes 2022 Met GalaShawn Mendes at the 2022 Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

At the 2022 Met Gala, Shawn was dressed in a sauve navy blue and maroon coat designed by the legendary Tommy Hilfiger. He also wore fitting pointy black boots that made him look like a dashing prince,

