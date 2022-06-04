shay-mitchell-gives-birth,-welcomes-baby-no.-2-with-matte-babel

Shay Mitchell Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Pretty little family!

Shay Mitchell has given birth to her second child. The Pretty Little Liars alum confirmed the happy news to E! News at the BÉIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles.

“I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I’ve actually been outside of the house since having her,” she told E! News on June 4 at the event for the travel brand, which she co-founded. “It’s really special to come and visit my other baby.”

Shay welcomed baby No. 2 with longtime partner Matte Babel, who she calls a “great” dad.

“I think when you find someone who has the same morals as you, it makes parenting a lot easier,” she told E! News. “It’s definitely a partnership. Finding somebody who has similar morals to you is extremely important.”

The couple also shares 2-year-old daughter Atlas, who was born in 2019 following an intense 33-hours of labor.

“Pregnancy has been one of the most exciting, challenging and physically demanding things I’ve ever done,” Shay shared while expecting Atlas. “It’s brought a new meaning to family and my partnership with Matte.”

Instagram

She announced in February that her second child was on the way, explaining that the little one’s arrival felt connected to the death of her grandmother the week prior.

“I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life,” she said.

