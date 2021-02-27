shop-amanda-kloot's-fitness-must-haves-from-amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you missed it, fitness guru Amanda Kloots hosted a free workout and Q&A on Amazon Live to celebrate Bandier’s launch on Amazon! After helping viewers break a sweat and tone up, The Talk co-host shared her favorite fitness must-haves like the Bandier x All Access Ultra High Rise Utility Pocket Legging and Bandier x WSLY Rivington Weekend Tank.

And she shared some great advice about easing back into working out.

“You start, you just start. Don’t say I’m going to start on Monday or March 1st or tonight, just start!”

For all her fitness must-haves on Amazon, scroll below! And don’t forget to watch the livestream here.

Bandier x All Access Stash Pocket Bra

“It’s a simple spaghetti strap with fun back details that give it a racerback. It’s a great fit.”

Bandier x All Access Ultra High Rise Utility Pocket Legging

“The material is soft yet it holds you in,” Amanda shared during her live.

Hydracy Water Bottle with Time Marker

Stay hydrated with this chic water bottle that features time stamps to remind you to fuel up.

Portzon Set of 2 Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights

With nine bold colors to choose from, these dumbbell hand weights will add a pop of excitement to your workouts.

Bandier x WSLY Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt

“It’s the perfect quality of sweatsuit,” Amanda said about this sweatshirt and the matching joggers.

