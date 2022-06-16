shopdisney's-buy-2,-get-1-free-sale:-stock-up-on-disney,-pixar,-star-wars-&-marvel-must-haves-now

shopDisney

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Getting anything for free is always a plus in our book, but scoring free stuff at Disney? Now, that’s nothing short of magic.

Right now, shopDisney is having a big summer mix, match and save sale where select items in their sale section are buy two, get one free with the code 3RDFREE. Whether you’re a fan of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars or Marvel, there’s definitely something in there for you. ShopDisney doesn’t hold these kinds of sales very often, so you’ll want to take advantage of this incredible deal while you still can.

Wondering what kinds of things you can get? If you’re shopping for yourself (or a fellow Disney fan),comfy Marvel-themed lounge pants, Star Wars graphic tees and this adorable Mickey and Minnie tote bag are just a few things you can get during the Buy Two, Get One Free Sale.

Shopping for kids? These $14 Woody and Buzz costume pajama sets are included in the sale. You can also get a stylish Loungefly backpack for their nuiMOs for just $8.

Although not part of the current promo, kid’s swimwear like this must-see Moana deluxe three-piece swimsuit or these Spider-Man swim trunks are on sale for a really good price.

» Read Full Article