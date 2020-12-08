simone-biles-&-jonathan-owens’-10-most-romantic-moments:-pda,-dinner-dates-&-more

See Pics

December 8, 2020 1:00PM EST

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens have become one of the most talked about new couples of 2020! Read on for some of their most romantic moments so far.

Finding love during quarantine can be extremely challenging. However, Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens have been able to break through those walls in the most beautiful way. The decorated gymnast and her NFL beau have been lighting up social media for the past few months ever since speculation began that they were an item in July. He appears to be much more than a rebound after she confirmed her split from longtime boyfriend & fellow sports star Stacey Ervin Jr. earlier this year.

It seems as if the two are always up to something new on a daily basis based off of all their pics, videos and Instagram Stories they’ve posted online since summer. Take a look below at some of the sweetest memories they’ve shared thus far in their growing relationship.

Prom Posing

ISimone shared the cutest photo of herself with Jonathan serving some major prom pose vibes on December 7. The two dressed in cool colors, with Simone rocking a cut-out blue top featuring one long sleeve and light wash denim jeans with tears at the knees. Jonathan looked so suave in a white button down shirt and gray pants with white sneakers. The football star tenderly wrapped his arm around Simone’s waste while the two also held hands. “You,” the gymnast captioned the image, featuring a string of three cute and flirty emojis.

Dinner Company

Simone and Jonathan were the absolute cutest when they shared dinner together on November 29.

