simone-biles-sets-another-impressive-record

Published 7 hours ago

Simone Biles continues to shine while winning her record seventh national women’s all-around gymnastics title in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday (June 6), which ties her with the most titles by any American in the event.

The decorated gymnast wowed as she earned a score of 119.650, putting her nearly five points ahead of second place-finisher Sunisa Lee. Biles’ floor routine was set to a song from “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift,” which included a “never-been-done-before” move called “The Biles.”

Next, the 24-year-old will try to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years at the Tokyo Games, in fewer than seven weeks away.

RELATED: Simone Biles ‘In 100 Percent’ For Tokyo Olympics This Summer

“I feel like I did try to enjoy it because it could be one of my last championships that I’ll attend,” Biles said, according to CBS News. “But it’s also the road to Tokyo, and after this we have trials, so we just have to really embrace the moment.”

With her performance on Sunday, Biles surpassed Clara Schroth Lomady’s previous record of six all-around U.S. championships titles. She is now tied with Alfred Jochim for the most by any American.

See highlights of Simone Biles’ performance below.

(Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Get the latest from BET in your inbox! Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking submit, I consent to receiving BET Newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at anytime.

» Read Full Article