‘sister-wives’-recap:-christine-sobs-as-she-admits-she-‘can’t-do-marriage-to-kody-anymore’

The ‘Sister Wives’ family deals with multiple disagreements on the show’s Nov. 21 episode, with Christine Brown left in tears as she realizes that she and Kody are on very different pages.

The Nov. 21 episode of Sister Wives, which was filmed during the earlier half of 2021, began to show signs of trouble in paradise for Christine Brown and Kody Brown, who announced their split at the beginning of November. The main issue plaguing the couple was that Christine wanted the family to move back to Utah, but some of Kody’s other wives weren’t totally on-board and wanted to stay in Arizona. Kody bought a huge piece of property in Arizona, Coyote Pass, years prior, but there had been no movement toward building on the land, which was frustrating to Christine. “Isn’t it obvious that we’re not going to build on the property to anyone but me?” Christine wondered.

During a family meeting, Christine came to the realization that her dreams of moving to Utah likely weren’t going to happen. She got emotional and walked away from the group with Meri Brown. In tears, she told Meri, “I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore. I don’t want to do it anymore.” Meri, whose relationship with Kody has been very limited for the last five years, understood what Christine was going through, and gave her a pep talk. In the end, it was enough to get Christine to calm down and rejoin the group.

Christine gets comforted by Meri on the Nov. 21 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’ (TLC)

“I appreciate everything Meri is saying, I do,” Christine admitted. “She’s lived through a lot. But her relationship with Kody certainly isn’t one that I would want.” In another confessional,

» Read Full Article