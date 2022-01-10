‘sister-wives’:-christine-admits-things-are-‘stressful’-at-home-as-she-ditches-kody’s-thanksgiving

Recap

January 9, 2022 11:00PM EST

As Christine Brown celebrated Thanksgiving away from Kody Brown on the Jan. 9 episode of ‘Sister Wives,’ she admitted that things weren’t going great for her at home.

Christine Brown traveled to Utah to spend Thanksgiving with her daughter, Aspyn, and Aspyn’s husband, Mitch, on the Jan. 9 episode of Sister Wives. Christine and her kids decided they didn’t want to follow the strict COVID-19 rules that Kody Brown had put in place for the holiday, so they opted to spend the holiday away from the larger family. Janelle Brown and her kids did the same, while Robyn Brown and Meri Brown stuck to the script and celebrated Thanksgiving with Kody.

Discussions about how to handle COVID have been a major focal point of the show this season, and it continued to drive a wedge between Kody and Christine this week. “I’m sorry, but it’s not enough to have Kody come over for a few hours a week to make us stay here [and follow all the rules] just for that,” Christine explained. “It’s not worth it. He’s like, ‘I don’t think you should go anywhere.’ I’m like…’I am.’”

Christine Brown on the Jan. 9 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’ (TLC)

Christine said that she shared Kody’s pre-holiday rules with Aspyn, and Aspyn admitted that she wouldn’t be able to follow them. “[She] called me immediately in tears,” Christine said. “She’s like, ‘I cannot follow these rules. It’s impossible.’ And she was like, ‘Since I can’t come for Christmas, it’s ridiculous. I can’t see my family. So I need you to come for Thanksgiving.” Christine also added that she made the decision to spend Thanksgiving away from Kody for her kids,

