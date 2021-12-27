‘sister-wives’:-christine-threatens-to-‘leave’-kody-for-the-holidays-after-a-fight-about-covid

Disagreements over how to handle COVID with the holidays approaching continued to take a toll on Christine and Kody Brown on the Dec. 26 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’

Kody Brown and his wives prepared for the 2020 holiday season during the Dec. 26 episode of Sister Wives. The discussion about how to deal with the coronavirus continued to cause tension between Kody and Christine Brown, who had different opinions about how strict the families should be in order to see each other. “The whole COVID thing has really wrecked a lot of experiences for Christine and I,” Kody admitted. “I’m hoping COVID will go away so we can get back into a normal relationship with each other.”

After Christine returned from New Jersey, where her daughter, Ysabel Brown, was having back surgery, she and Kody got together to discuss the rules he wanted her to follow during COVID. Kody was frustrated that Christine didn’t want to follow the rules that he and Robyn Brown were abiding by. Christine’s decision not to follow the rules resulted in Kody not spending time at her home, and her kids not being able to see their siblings from the other wives. “My biggest concern is how we go forward,” Kody said. “We can’t keep living like this. It’s really important that you guys go back to a social distancing, quasi-quarantine system or situation so that I can start coming back and being here.”

Christine Brown on the Dec. 26 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’ (TLC)

Christine made it clear that she thought Kody’s rules were too strict. She argued that even when he was coming to her home, it was only a couple of times a week anyway.

