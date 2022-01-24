‘sister-wives’:-christine-kicks-kody-out-after-he-says-he-doesn’t-want-an-intimate-marriage

Recap

January 23, 2022 11:00PM EST

On the Jan. 23 episode of ‘Sister Wives,’ Christine Brown starts making major decisions about her future when Kody tells her he not longer wants to be intimate in their marriage.

Things really started taking a turn for the worst in Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s marriage on the Jan. 23 episode of Sister Wives, which was filmed at the beginning of 2021. Although Christine and Kody’s marriage had been struggling for quite some time, Christine made the major decision to move Kody’s things out of her house this week. Her choice came after he told her that he “wasn’t interested in having an intimate marriage” with her anymore.

“That’s not enough for me,” Christine explained. “I can’t not have an intimate marriage. He’s like, ‘People do it all the time. I know couples who don’t have intimate marriages.’ And that was it. I just went to bed alone. He stayed working in the morning and it was so awkward. He just went downstairs and made himself breakfast and left. I don’t know what to do. I have no interest in having a marriage that’s not intimate. He has an intimate marriage with other wives, but not me? I’m going to have nothing for the rest of my life. I’m heartbroken. My heart’s shattered, to be honest with you.”

Christine Brown on the Jan. 23 episode of ‘Sister Wives’. (TLC)

The next time Kody came over to see the kids, Christine told him that she didn’t want him staying in her room anymore. Meanwhile, he blamed the issues in their relationship on her, and questioned whether her feelings about the marriage were just a “phase.” “She’s been telling wives and adult children that she’s wanted to leave me for years,” Kody claimed.

