‘sister-wives’:-christine-says-she-doesn’t-‘trust’-kody-in-their-‘dysfunctional’-marriage

Things did not get better in Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s marriage on the Dec. 5 episode of Sister Wives. Although the episode started out on a positive note, with the family finally deciding how they would divide up their Coyote Pass property, Christine’s heart still wasn’t in it. She was still set on moving back to Utah, although that did not seem to be in the cards for Kody and the rest of his wives.

“Kody and I are struggling more than ever before,” Christine admitted. “The thought of living here on the property and seeing him in full functioning marriages — do I want that? No. The best I can give today is just to pretend.” Kody could tell that something was off with Christine, so he asked her to meet him on her piece of property to talk things out. Christine explained that she was upset with Kody for originally being “giddy” about the prospect of moving back to Utah, only to then say he didn’t want to when the conversation came up with the other wives.

(TLC)

“We want different things in our relationship,” she said in a confessional. “We want a different kind of relationship. I don’t even want to talk to him right now, to be honest with you.” Kody apologized fo shutting the conversation about Utah down in front of the other wives, and admitted to being “stoic” about it.

Although Christine thanked Kody for his apology, deep down, she wasn’t feeling it. “That’s a stupid word he’s using.

