kate-mckinnon-joins-ariana-debose-for-‘west-side-story’-themed-opening-monologue-on-‘snl’

January 16, 2022 1:03AM EST

Ariana DeBose spiced things up for her first-ever ‘SNL’ hosting gig! The actress had an assist from cast member Kate McKinnon for the ultimate ‘West Side Story’ medley.

Ariana DeBose, 30, hosted the first 2022 episode of Saturday Night Live. The West Side Story actress paid tribute to the film she just starred in with some help from the one and only Kate McKinnon, who revealed she’s a massive fan of the musical (but somehow didn’t see the movie). “I’ve loved it since I was in elementary school,” Kate said, giving COVID-19 as her excuse for not watching Ariana’s version of the film. “I don’t leave the house because of COVID, and also because I don’t leave the house,” she quipped.

Regardless, Kate proved her die-hard status as the two ladies belted out some of the most famous songs from the musical turned film, including “I Feel Pretty,” “Tonight,” “America” and “Something’s Coming.” After Ariana described Kate’s performance as “pretty good,” the comedian revealed she had, indeed, been on Broadway — only to clarify she had visited “the street” itself.

Shortly after the news was announced on Jan. 9, Ariana took to Instagram to share the career highlight with her 238,000 followers. “I’m hosting @nbcsnl,” she wrote with a mind exploding emoji, adding the caption onto the iconic post-it note that announces the show each week on SNL‘s social media page. “Hold please while I go collect my extremities, as I have exploded from excitement and sensible fear,” Ariana also said on the post,

