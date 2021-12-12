billie-eilish-delivers-stripped-down-‘happier-than-ever’-on-‘snl’-before-rocking-out

Watch

December 12, 2021 12:40AM EST

Billie Eilish ditched the usual ‘SNL’ stage set-up for a guitar supported version of ‘Happier Than Ever’ with her brother Finneas.

Billie Eilish, 19, returned for her second performance on Saturday Night Live! The almost-birthday girl, who turns 20 on Dec. 18, slayed once again as she sang “happier than ever.” She delivered a stripped down version of the song, supported by older brother Finneas, 24. The performance opened with Billie seated on a neutral colored chair as she opened with the lyrics. She kept her ensemble simple with oversized jeans, a black long sleeve and Converse sneakers.

❤️ @billieeilish ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7AmIRJdRLF

— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 12, 2021

As the performance went on, the camera changed angles to reveal she was indeed performing on-stage at Studio 8H. Things took a drastic turn as Finneas and Billie rocked out for the latter half of the song, where Billie called out a past lover. “I don’t relate to you/‘Cause I’d never treat me this bad…And I don’t talk s— about you on the internet/Never told anyone anything bad,” she crooned before jumping up and down to the music.

The GRAMMY winner dropped her second album Happier Than Ever on July 20, and debuted a new look at the same time. Billie shocked fans with her new blonde look and sexy clothes for the cover of British Vogue, marking a new era for the singer (she recently dyed her hair back dark). She also released documentary The World’s a Little Blurry in Feb.

