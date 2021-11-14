chloe-fineman’s-britney-spears-declares-‘we-did-it’-as-she-celebrates-freedom-on-‘snl’

Watch

November 13, 2021 11:43PM EST

#FreedBritney was the theme of ‘SNL’s cold open, as Chloe Fineman reprised her rendition of the pop star while celebrating the end of her conservatorship.

Chloe Fineman revived her impression of Britney Spears, 39, on the heels of the news that the real-life Brit’s conservatorship finally ended. The appearance was a brief addition at the end of a cold open that featured Aidy Bryant‘s Ted Cruz interacting with Sesame Street characters about their experience taking the vaccine and COVID-19.

After Chris Redd‘s Oscar the Grouch explained how he was spending his COVID money, Chloe appeared. “And don’t forget about our word of the day…Freedom with Miss Britney Spears,” Aidy’s Ted motioned as Chloe’s Britney popped out in a pink bandage dress. “Oh my god you guys, we did it,” she excitedly said as she twirled around.

Chloe Fineman’s Britney Spears appears in the cold open with Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz on Nov. 13. (NBC)

Chloe has played the pop star since 2020, debuting her take on Britney during a hilarious MasterClass inspired sketch where the Louisiana native cracked jokes about her garage burning down. She later appeared as Britney in April 2020 when she twerked with Chris Redd‘s Lil Nas X during a hysterical spoof talk show. One thing fans can agree one: she nails the essence of our Brit Brit, right down to the voice.

Britney has been making headlines all week in light of her 13 year long conservatorship finally coming to an end. The “Toxic” singer has been actively fighting against the legal arrangement, which was put in place after her 2007 breakdown by her father Jamie Spears,

» Read Full Article