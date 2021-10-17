Daniel Craig Crashes Rami Malek’s Audition For Prince Movie On ‘SNL’ — Watch

Watch

October 17, 2021 12:15AM EDT

Daniel Craig made a hilarious cameo in a sketch to support co-star Rami Malek on ‘SNL’ — coming dressed as a royal prince instead of the late singer!

Rami Malek, 40, had some help from Daniel Craig during his Saturday Night Live debut! Daniel appeared during a sketch where Rami and Kenan Thompson attempted to audition for the role of late singer Prince in a new biopic film directed by Jordan Peele (in this case, played by Chris Redd). “Wow this is going to be tough — first of all, you guys are my top two choices to play Prince in my biopic?” Chris’ Jordan said to a keen Rami and Kenan, who both came dressed for the role.

Kenan Thompson and Rami Malek are seen auditioning to play the late Prince in a biopic on ‘SNL’. (NBC)

The two were then asked to perform a myriad of tasks as the singer, including “doing a funky link on a guitar,” and being “pelted in the legs with a football” — all of which led to the exact same move set to Prince’s iconic song “Kiss,” which was released back in 1989. “Rami looks identical to prince in costume,” one of the judges retorted, as the actor confirmed he was “up all night” making the costume.

After it was revealed the film was set to be a biopic that turned into a horror film about racism, a third auditioner popped up: Daniel, who apparently confused the role for an actual royal prince instead of the singer. “Am I late? To audition for the part of the prince?” he inquired.

Daniel Craig pops up in an ‘SNL’ sketch on Oct. » Read Full Article