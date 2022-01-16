‘joe-biden’-blames-omicron-on-new-‘spider-man’-film-&-escapes-to-multiverse-on-‘snl’

Watch

James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden urged Americans to ‘stop seeing Spider-Man’ to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden had one goal during the cold open on Saturday Night Live: stop seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home to prevent the spread of Omicron. Johnson’s Biden was convinced that the hit film — which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya — was responsible for the massive spread of the virus. “Think about it,” he said on the January 15 episode. “When did Spider-Man come out? December 17th. When did every single person get Omicron? The week after December 17th. Stop seeing Spider-Man,” he urged.

The variant was spreading rapidly in mid-December, so perhaps Johnson’s Biden had a point. In fact, SNL was also majorly affected by COVID on the final episode of 2021, forcing the series to cancel its live sketches and audience (Tom Hanks was a last minute addition to the Paul Rudd hosted episode, alongside Tina Fey who filled in for Colin Jost). Johnson’s Biden went on to make some additional suggestions to reporters and Americans. “See anything else,” he added. “I saw the first half hour of House of Gucci. That’s more than enough movie for anyone,” referencing Lady Gaga and Adam Driver‘s film.

