Katy Perry Rocks Tight Red Latex Bodysuit For Colorful ‘SNL’ Performance — Watch

January 30, 2022 12:28AM EST

Katy Perry made her milestone 5th appearance on ‘SNL’s Jan. 29th episode, where she performed ‘When I’m Gone’ with a beyond epic stage set-up.

Katy Perry is a seasoned vet when it comes to performing on Saturday Night Live! The 37-year-old pop star brought her A-Game to the stage for an epic first performance of song “When I’m Gone,” her collaboration with Alesso. The Santa Barbara native sizzled in a skintight red latex bodysuit paired with fringe chaps out of the same material for the performance on Saturday, Jan. 29. “When I’m gone I’m never really gone/You think you’re moving on/But it won’t be for long, you’ll see/When I’m gone I’m never really gone,” she crooned on stage over the catchy beat.

She performed on an epic stage set up seemingly inspired by the Super Mario Bros. video games, right down to dancing mushrooms (a key element in the game). A large screen filled with a changing colorful background was behind Katy and wrapped around both sides, totally covering up the usual Studio 8H stage.

Katy Perry performs on ‘SNL.’ (NBC)

The “Firework” singer’s SNL appearance coincides with her new Las Vegas Residency — dubbed “Play” — which kicked off at Resorts World on Dec. 29. The initial leg wrapped on Jan. 15, however, she returns for the second set of shows on March 2nd, followed by two other legs due to high demand. The show, which has been described as “camp,” draws on classic ’80s and ’90s films for inspiration such as Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.

