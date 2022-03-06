oscar-isaac-romances-aidy-bryant-and-harmonizes-with-charli-xcx-on-hilarious-‘snl’-debut

Oscar Isaac hosted SNL for the first time on Mar. 5, and brought his signature smolder to hilarious characters.

Welcome to Saturday Night Live, Oscar Isaac! The first-time host and Moon Knight star held nothing back as he took the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza for his rookie performance. The star embodied a wide variety of hilarious characters throughout the night, from a town mayor angry with the Paw Patrol to a sexualized version of himself dreamed up by Aidy Bryant.

Oscar Isaac romanced Aidy Bryant and played a variety of hilarious characters on his SNL debut. (NBC)

After a rousing political cold-open, Oscar took the stage for his opening monologue, where he shared sweet footage of himself acting out a superhero movie at age 10. Hilariously at one point, Oscar’s childhood friends Dad appears in the background, relaxedly cleaning the pool, as Oscar wields a false sword and shows off his form.

Oscar Isaac’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/iDro6kRpZp

— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 6, 2022

As the night continued it was clear Oscar wasn’t going to hold anything back, as he brought his all to a wide variety of characters. From a deformed sentient skin tag that harmonizes with Charli XCX to a shy, bookish janitor who loves writing Dua Lipa fan fiction, Oscar held his own with the comedic cast as a first-time host.

Oscar Isaac brought the house down hosting SNL for the first time on Mar. 5. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Oscar’s first visit to the SNL stage as host comes ahead of another exciting debut: his addition to the pantheon of Marvel superheroes.

