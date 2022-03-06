Menu
Oscar Isaac Romances Aidy Bryant And Harmonizes With Charli XCX On Hilarious ‘SNL’ Debut

March 6, 2022
Oscar Isaac hosted SNL for the first time on Mar. 5, and brought his signature smolder to hilarious characters.

Welcome to Saturday Night Live, Oscar Isaac! The first-time host and Moon Knight star held nothing back as he took the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza for his rookie performance. The star embodied a wide variety of hilarious characters throughout the night, from a town mayor angry with the Paw Patrol to a sexualized version of himself dreamed up by Aidy Bryant.

oscar isaac aidy bryantOscar Isaac romanced Aidy Bryant and played a variety of hilarious characters on his SNL debut. (NBC)

After a rousing political cold-open, Oscar took the stage for his opening monologue, where he shared sweet footage of himself acting out a superhero movie at age 10. Hilariously at one point, Oscar’s childhood friends Dad appears in the background, relaxedly cleaning the pool, as Oscar wields a false sword and shows off his form.

Oscar Isaac’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/iDro6kRpZp

— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 6, 2022

As the night continued it was clear Oscar wasn’t going to hold anything back, as he brought his all to a wide variety of characters. From a deformed sentient skin tag that harmonizes with Charli XCX to a shy, bookish janitor who loves writing Dua Lipa fan fiction, Oscar held his own with the comedic cast as a first-time host.

oscar isaac Oscar Isaac brought the house down hosting SNL for the first time on Mar. 5. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Oscar’s first visit to the SNL stage as host comes ahead of another exciting debut: his addition to the pantheon of Marvel superheroes.

