pete-davidson-makes-hilarious-‘harry-potter’-reference-as-he-confirms-‘snl’-exit

View gallery

Pete Davidson just made his last appearance as a full-time cast member on Saturday Night Live! The comedian, 28, popped up alongside Colin Jost on Weekend Update, revealing that he is indeed leaving — all because Lorne Michaels “gifted” him a sock (just like Dobby in Harry Potter, who then became a free elf). “Hello Colin, and Che — and millions of people seeing if I’ll bring up Kanye,” he quipped, making a reference to girlfriend Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband Kanye West.

Pete Davidson’s back at the Update desk. #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/7yOZJJSdlo

— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 22, 2022

“I never imagined this would be my life. Look at me when I started here — back then I was just a skinny kid and no one knew what race I was,” he went on. “Now everyone knows I’m white because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work. Look at me now — I’m aging like an old banana. And Colin still looks like the only Kennedy that doesn’t drink,” Pete said to a laughing audience.

Colin then inquired about the big news: “So, are you really leaving?” he questioned. “Yeah man — Lorne accidentally gifted me a sock so I’m now free,” Pete said to the crowd, going on to pay tribute to Lorne and thanking him for the opportunity.

Pete Davidson is seen on his last ‘SNL’ episode. (NBC)

“Lorne for sure — he’s amazing. He’s led us through the COVID era — even though the only time he wears a mask is at his Eyes Wide Shut parties.

» Read Full Article