Peyton Manning Compares Tom Brady’s Reported Retirement To ‘Emily In Paris’ On ‘SNL’ — Video

January 30, 2022 1:01AM EST

Is he, or isn’t he? While fans remain confused about Tom Brady’s reported retirement, Peyton Manning popped up with his own explanation on ‘SNL’ where he admitted he binged ‘Emily In Paris.’

Peyton Manning, 45, made an unexpected (but hilarious) appearance on Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update! During the bit, he addressed the biggest news of the day: Tom Brady‘s reported retirement that has been full of confusion. To recap, two ESPN reporters confirmed via sources that Brady, 44, was retiring after 22 years and seven Super Bowl wins — however, conflicting information later surfaced in the day, including an ambiguous statement from Tom’s agent, and another from his dad Tom Brady Sr. that Tom had “not made a final decision.”

Peyton Manning appeared on ‘SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che to talk about Tom Brady’s reported retirement. (NBC)

Peyton had the perfect breakdown for the emotional rollercoaster, comparing Tom’s retirement to Netflix hit Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins. Before getting to the comparison, though, Peyton explained that he is actually a big fan of the show: “I put on the first episode of ‘Emily In Paris’ season two and I watched the entire season straight through. Oh my God, Colin, this show has everything — culture, romance, sensuality, a fresh take on feminism — finally! — and a culinary tapestry so rich, you could only describe it as food porn,” he declared to a confused Colin Jost.

As the Weekend Update host proceeded to ask him about Tom’s retirement, he went into a football chart diagram while continuing to use the Emily In Paris reference.

