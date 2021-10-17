rami-malek-&-pete-davidson-spoof-‘squid-game’-with-country-tune-on-‘snl’

Watch

October 17, 2021 12:40AM EDT

Fresh off playing the ‘Bond’ villain, Rami Malek showed off his funny side on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in this sketch with Pete Davidson.

Rami Malek, 40, ditched the serious side for some comedy on Saturday Night Live . The Torrance, California native made his hosting debut on the iconic NBC series and the laughs in a Squid Game spoof with Pete Davidson, 27. Rami showed off his unexpected musical side as he crooned over a country beat tinged with R&B about the “game,” which referenced the popular new Netflix show.

The fictional series revolves around a contest involving 456 players in a steep amount of debt as they play for a prize worth billions. In the game, the contestants compete in a series of kids games — but could face deadly penalties if they lose. Rami and Pete’s take was absolutely hilarious, as they sang about their (fictional) lives before playing the game — copying the costumes to boot. “That’s what happens in the squid game…that’s the way you play the Squid Game,” Rami sang.

Pete Davidson and Rami Malek spoof ‘Squid Game’ on ‘SNL.’ (NBC)

The sketch followed Rami’s hilarious opening monologue where he addressed his affinity for villains (which he often plays). “I don’t usually do comedy — I have what they call resting villain face,” he said, showing off a sinister look. “I know most people would rather play the hero, but weirdly, I’ve always been more drawn to villains,” he explained, confessing he “sympathizes” with several — like Scar from The Lion King.

“I found Simba to be annoying. You wanna be king?

