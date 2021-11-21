Simu Liu Declares He’s ‘Shang-Chi’ In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue — Watch

Watch

November 21, 2021 12:11AM EST

Fresh off Marvel film ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’, Simu Liu made his ‘SNL’ debut!

Simu Liu, 32, made his Saturday Night Live on the Nov. 20th show — and he wasted no time declaring he is, indeed, Shang-Chi. The Toronto native began his opening monologue by declaring that he’s the “officially the first” Chinese superhero as he talked about his Canadian upbringing. “I got my big break how every Canadian got their big break: by tweeting politely,” he quipped. “Five years later, I tweeted — thanks for getting back to me. Clearly, I’m Canadian,” he added.

Simu’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/Yjzyv6aY81

— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 21, 2021

It turns out a decade prior, the young up-and-coming actor had a job working as Spider-Man for kids birthday parties in his hometown. Simu recalled one child, Trevor, who was absolutely convinced he “was not Spider-Man” — and proceeded to kick Simu in the shins! “It lit a fire under me. Trevor — I don’t know if you’re watching, but you were right: I’m Shang-Chi, b—-!” he ended the short monologue.

Simu Liu opens ‘SNL’.

(NBC)

The Canadian-born actor made history as the first-ever Asian superhero featured in the Marvel Universe, bringing character Shang-Chi to the big screen. “It’s a privilege, it’s an honour, it’s overwhelming, it’s all of those things, but there is also a joy that undercuts all of that,” he said to Press Association at the premiere of the movie, which also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh.

» Read Full Article