will-forte’s-macgruber-fails-to-diffuse-bomb-in-‘snl’-sketch-with-kristen-wiig

January 23, 2022 12:29AM EST

‘MacGruber’ is back! Wille Forte revived the beloved character for a hilarious ‘SNL’ sketch on Jan. 22.

Will Forte, 51, brought MacGruber back to Saturday Night Live! Fresh off the opening monologue, the show went right into the sketch which featured Will as the title character and former co-star Kristin Wiig as Vicki in a Bank Control Room. “If we don’t dismantle the C4 explosive, this building is going to explode sky high — 60 seconds!” Vicki declared to Will’s MacGruber.

“Okay, don’t worry gang — we can do this if we work together as a team. I know this whole COVID situation is really changed the game, so we gotta be smart about this. We’re in a small room with very limited airflow,” he explained calmly over the alarm. “Great thinking, MacGruber!” Vicki said, as she handed him the can. Both then handed them their masks as he lit them on fire in a can.

“MacGruber, what are you doing?” a confused Vicki said, noting she “really wanted to wear that mask.” Will’s MacGruber felt he could “finally breathe” as he reminded them he’s “vaxxed and relaxed.” Only problem? The vaccine card read Fizer, not Pfizer — prompting Vicki to wonder what vaccine he act. “If there was a P in front of Fizer, it would be Puh-fizer.”

Will Forte’s MacGruber made a re-appearance on ‘sNL.’ (NBC)

He then admitted he wasn’t vaccinated. “Okay, fine, I’m not you bunch of Karens — I’m not getting that stupid shot, alright,” he said. “I don’t want the government putting a tracking advice in my scrotum…I have a brain and let me assure you,

