Willem Dafoe Crashes Will Forte’s Opening Monologue On ‘SNL’ With Lorne Michaels — Watch

January 23, 2022 12:19AM EST

Kristen Wiig also popped up to support her friend and ‘MacGruber’ cast mate Will Forte during his first-ever ‘SNL’ hosting gig!

Will Forte, 51, was set to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Jan. 22 — but it turns out show runner Lorne Michaels may have made a scheduling error, because Willem Dafoe thought it was his week (he’s scheduled for Jan. 29). The miscommunication came up towards the end of Will’s opening monologue, where he was being played off the stage with music.

Will Forte’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/MChfkDCGY8

— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 23, 2022

“I just want to take a minute to say how much this show has meant to me — I started my career here. It’s always supported me,” the MacGruber star said as the music started. Wait a second, are you playing me off during my own monologue? I’ve waited 12 freaking years for this! Have you guys seen some of the idiots that have hosted this show?” he quipped, before offering to take a question from one person — Lorne.

“Alright, fine — I’ll take one question. You, sir!” he pointed out to the audience, picking Lorne. “I’m so sorry, Will — there’s been a mistake!” Lorne, who created SNL, explained with Willem by his side. “Hey!” a confused Willem, rocking a black short, greeted Will. Will then said, “Wait…but Willem Dafoe? You’re hosting next week!”

Lorne Michaels and Willem Dafoe popped up during Will Forte’s opening monologue. (NBC)

“I’m pretty sure it’s this week!” Willem,

