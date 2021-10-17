Travis Barker Pops Up To Perform ‘Tick Tock’ With Friend Young Thug On ‘SNL’ — Watch

Watch

October 17, 2021 12:29AM EDT

A week after he was spoofed, Travis Barker appeared on ‘SNL’ himself for a surprise performance with Young Thug!

Young Thug, 30, made his SNL debut on Saturday, Oct. 16 with a little help from Travis Barker, 45. Young Thug was front and center on the stage for his new track “Tick Tock,” as a shirtless Travis supported him on the drums. The two sounded epic together as they blended genres, making for a unique and energetic sound. “Tick tock, tick tock, ten shots to your side like tick tock (tick tock)/When I bow down to my b—-, it come with a big rock (big rock),” Thug rapped on the tune.

Travis Barker teased his appearance on ‘SNL’ via social media earlier this week. (NBC)

Young Thug — née Jeffery Lamar Williams — makes his first-ever appearance fresh off the release of his new album Punk. The project is loaded with guest appearances from his close friends including Travis Scott (who he collaborated on “Franchise” with), Drake, J. Cole, Future, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Doja Cat, and Gunna. There’s also posthumous features from late rappers Mac Miller and Juice WRLD.

Young Thug and Travis Barker are seen on stage. (NBC)

While some fans may have been surprised to see Travis hit the stage, the Blink 182 drummer and rapper have performed together before: Travis played the drums on track “Ski” alongside the Atlanta rapper during his NPR Tiny Desk concert back in July! The unexpected duo more-or-less confirmed the Saturday Night Live performance with a casual green room shot at the studio,

