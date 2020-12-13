snoop-says-cardi-b-needs-to-‘slow-down’-rapping-about-sex

Published 14 hours ago

Snoop Dogg says he believes women rappers shouldn’t rap about their anatomy or sexuality.

During a recent interview with Central Ave, he gave his honest thoughts about Cardi B’s hit song “WAP,” which features Megan Thee Stallion. Apparently, he thinks it’s too explicit.

“Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination,” Snoop said of the song lyrics. “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.”

The Doggfather says Cardi should “slow down” when discussing her privates because he feels like they are something that should be cherished and kept secret for the bedroom. “WAP,” to him, is the antithesis of that.

“To me, it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that is secrecy, that should be a woman’s…that’s like your pride and possession,” he continued in giving his thoughts on the song. “That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

Thing is, Snoop has made plenty of songs that involved lyrics about sexual acts and sex in general, including “Ain’t No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None).”

However, that irony was not lost on Snoop as he even acknowledged that he would’ve loved Cardi’s hit as a younger man and may have even jumped on the remix.

Finally, Snoop said that after he had a daughter, it changed his perspective on life and that he’s just older and sees things differently now.

