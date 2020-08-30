sofia-richie-looks-carefree-in-sexy,-short-wetsuit-1-day-after-risking-run-in-with-ex-scott-disick

See Pics

Sofia Richie stunned at the beach in a floral wetsuit, after jetting to Mexico with a group of pals in celebration of her 22nd birthday.

Sofia Richie has returned from her birthday getaway to Mexico, but it looks like she’s still in paradise! The newly-minted 22-year-old switched the beaches of Cabo San Lucas for the golden sands of Malibu, as she was seen hitting the waves in California on August 29. Sofia donned a short black wetsuit, with floral detailing on the sides, while she went tubing with pals. The model looked like a total surfer in the long-sleeved Billabong half-suit, which kept her covered up to her neck, but still showed off her super toned legs.

She opted for simple jewelry while frolicking in the waves, wearing a couple of pairs of small hoop earrings. The group were seen walking into the water with their multi-colored floating tubes, before securing them together and floating over the top of crashing waves. It comes one day after the birthday girl risked an awkward run in with her ex Scott Disick, 37, and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, at celebrity hot spot Nobu.

Sofia Richie stuns in a short, floral wetsuit. Image: BACKGRID

On August 28, the blonde beauty was dining with her friends at the popular Malibu hot spot, and reportedly left five minutes before Scott and Kourtney arrived. The near run-in comes just a couple of weeks after on-again, off-again couple Scott and Sofia split up again following a two and a half year relationship. To help her get over the heartbreak,

