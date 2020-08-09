Sofia Richie Stuns In Bikini Top & Low-Rise Jeans During Beach Outing With Pals — Pics

See Pic

Sofia Richie bared her toned abs as she hung out with pals on the beach in Malibu, wearing a white bikini and unbuttoned jeans.

Sofia Richie is making the most of the summer, hanging out with pals on the beach in Malibu. The 21-year-old was spotted on August 8 rocking a white string bikini and a pair of unbuttoned light wash jeans. The blonde beauty flaunted her taut abs while strolling along the shore in black sunglasses with a glass of wine in hand. She pulled her tresses back into a messy bun, and accessorized with gold necklaces.

Sofia Richie stunned in a bikini with jeans. Image: MEGA

The model is no stranger to showing off her beach body, and she posed for a new mirror selfie on July 29! In the snap, she wore a white and purple floral bikini top with colorful shorts. The bonafide bikini queen accessorized with some simple jewelry including a bracelet and a few delicate necklaces. It comes amid speculation about her relationship with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick.

The father-of-three has been spending a lot of time with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, and the former flames were spotted on a family excursion to Malibu on July 19. Scott, 37, and Kourtney, 41, spent some time with their three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — as well as their niece, North West, 7, who tagged along amid drama with her own parents!

