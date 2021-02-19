soon-yi-previn:-5-facts-about-mia-farrow’s-adopted-daughter-who-married-woody-allen

Her relationship with stepdad Woody Allen made her tabloid fodder in the 90s. With the release of ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Soon-Yi Previn is back in the news. Here’s what you need to know about her.

Soon-Yi Previn, 50, is back in the spotlight amidst the wait for the highly-anticipated HBO documentary, Allen v. Farrow. The documentary details the sexual misconduct allegations her younger sister, Dylan Farrow, made against her filmmaker stepfather-turned-husband Woody Allen. Soon-Yi is, of course, a central figure in the film, as are her many siblings and mother, Rosemary’s Baby star Mia Farrow. Here’s what you need to know about Soon-Yi, her life, and relationship with Woody before Allen v. Farrow premieres on February 21:

Soon-Yi & Woody Allen Began A Romantic Relationship In 1991

Soon-Yi and husband Woody Allen’s relationship was fraught with controversy from the very beginning. Woody was Soon-Yi’s mother’s longtime boyfriend, and the two began seeing each other behind Mia’s back when Soon-Yi was 21. The relationship went public in 1992 when Mia found nude photos of Soon-Yi in Woody’s apartment and promptly broke up with him after he confessed to having a sexual relationship with her daughter.

While Soon-Yi and Woody’s relationship became tabloid fodder for their father-daughter dynamic, Soon-Yi maintains that Woody was never in her life as a father figure, despite the fact that he adopted two of her siblings (including Dylan Farrow) during his relationship with Mia and fathered her younger brother, journalist Ronan Farrow, during that time. They got married in 1997 and adopted two children together: daughters Bechet Allen, now 22 and Manzie Allen, now 21.

