sophie-turner-confirms-pregnancy-with-baby-bump-photo-shoot:-‘we’re-so-excited’

Sophie Turner has finally confirmed that she’s expecting baby No. 2 with husband Joe Jonas! Sophie, 26, first debuted her baby bump in February 2022 while on a stroll in Los Angeles with Joe, 32. She was also spotted splashing around in the ocean with Joe with her bare belly on display that same month. However, the notoriously private couple never confirmed their pregnancy news and went about their business as usual – until now.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she told Elle UK for their June issue after posing and cradling her growing baby bump for the magazine. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Sophie turner cradled her growing baby bump at the 2022 Met Gala alongside Joe Jonas (Photo: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock)

She also spoke about how her 22-month-old daughter, Willa, whom she had with Joe in July 2020, is adjusting to the news of becoming a big sister. “I’ll point to my stomach and say, ‘What’s in there?’ And she’ll go, ‘Baby,’” Sophie revealed. She noted that she’s not completely sure if Willa is aware of what her growing baby bump means, though. “I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it. But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time – she’s claiming her territory,” the British actress explained.

