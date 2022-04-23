pregnant-sophie-turner-&-joe-jonas-take-daughter-willa,-1,-to-outdoor-food-market:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: NGRE / BACKGRID

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are clearly head over heels for their baby girl Willa! The couple looked every inch the doting parents as they stepped out with their one-year-old daughter in Los Angeles on Saturday (April 23). The 25-year-old actress, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, held onto a pink blanket while Joe pushed their baby girl in a stroller.

Joe Jonas and his pregnant wife Sophie Turner step out with their daughter Willa in LA on April 23, 2022. (MEGA)

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix alum rocked a casual ensemble, as she donned a graphic tee and black leggings. She kept a low profile with a pair of dark sunglasses and capped off the look with a set of white sliders. Willa looked cute as a button in a tiny floral jumper as she munched on some snacks from the outdoor food hall. And Joe sported a bright yellow bowler shirt, dark pants and black Adidas sneakers.

Back in July 2020, Sophie and Joe welcomed Willa. The Game of Thrones actress and the “Sucker” singer confirmed their happy news in a statement shared with HollywoodLife: “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.” The arrival of their baby girl came almost a year after they held a lavish wedding in France. They adorable couple initially tied the knot on May 1, 2019 in a Las Vegas ceremony, which came as a surprise to both friends and fans!

