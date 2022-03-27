sophie-turner-flaunts-baby-bump-in-cropped-white-shirt-while-twinning-with-joe-jonas:-photos

See Pics

March 26, 2022 10:15PM EDT

Sophie Turner showed off her growing baby bump in an open white shirt while enjoying a casual stroll with hubby Joe Jonas in LA.

If their fashion choices are any hint as to how they’ll handle a new baby, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seem like they’re sure to be on exactly the same page. The husband-and-wife duo, who are currently expecting their second child together, adorably twinned in matching white shirts and casual pants during a recent daytime stroll in LA. In a cropped white button-down, Sophie showed off her growing baby bump as she stuck close to Joe on their relaxing walk.

Sophie Turner showed off her baby bump during a daytime stroll with Joe Jonas. (Khrome / SplashNews.com)

In the new photos, Sophie and Joe looked sweetly in step as they walked together in a sunny, lush LA neighborhood. Though they each showed off their own signature styles (hello, Joe’s patchwork arm tattoos and Depop-worthy crochet bucket hat), the couple also managed to match from head to toe. Each rocking white tops, low-rise pants, and white sneakers, the duo proved they’re a formidable (and stylish) unit.

Sophie and Joe stayed right in step as they enjoyed the sunshine, rocking matching white tops and athletic sneakers. (Khrome / SplashNews.com)

To avoid going too matchy-matchy, Joe and Sophie each added their own unique touches. Joe opted for khaki pants and low-top Adidas kicks, while Sophie chose ripped light-wash jeans and white Nike’s with sea-foam accents. Sophie’s growing baby bump got some sunshine in her cropped white button-down top, which she accessorized with on-trend rectangular sunglasses, a blue-and-gold duffel purse, and a blue Hydroflask water bottle.

