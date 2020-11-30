Celebrities

Soul Train Awards 2020 Winners

by Monday, November 30, 2020
This year’s Soul Train Awards are over after countless laughs, the delivery of important awards, and epic performance medleys of today and yesterday. Check out the full list of award winners below.

Best New Artist

Snoh Aalegra

Giveon

Layton Greene

Lonr.

SAINt JHN

Victoria Monét

Soul Train Certified Award

Brandy

Fantasia

Kelly Rowland

Ledisi

Monica

PJ Morton

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

H.E.R.

Beyoncé

Alicia Keys

Jhené Aiko

Brandy

Summer Walker

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Chris Brown

Anderson .Paak

Charlie Wilson

PJ Morton

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin

Bebe Winans

Koryn Hawthorne

Marvin Sapp

PJ Morton

The Clark Sisters

Rhythm & Bars Award (Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year)

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Cardi B – “WAP” feat. Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – “Rockstar” feat. Roddy Ricch

DJ Khaled – “Popstar” feat. Drake

Drake – “Laugh Now Cry Later” feat. Lil Durk

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Song Of The Year

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Beyoncé – “BLACK PARADE”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. feat. YG – “Slide”

Summer Walker feat. Usher – “Come Thru”

Usher feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”

Album Of The Year

Summer Walker – Over It

Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour

Brandy – B7

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Slime & B

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

The Weeknd – After Hours

The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award

H.E.R – “I Can’t Breathe”

Beyoncé – “BLACK PARADE”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Summer Walker  – “Playing Games” feat.

