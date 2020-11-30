soul-train-awards-2020-winners

Published 9 hours ago
This year’s Soul Train Awards are over after countless laughs, the delivery of important awards, and epic performance medleys of today and yesterday. Check out the full list of award winners below.
Best New Artist
Snoh Aalegra
Giveon
Layton Greene
Lonr.
SAINt JHN
Victoria Monét
Soul Train Certified Award
Brandy
Fantasia
Kelly Rowland
Ledisi
Monica
PJ Morton
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
H.E.R.
Beyoncé
Alicia Keys
Jhené Aiko
Brandy
Summer Walker
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Chris Brown
Anderson .Paak
Charlie Wilson
PJ Morton
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin
Bebe Winans
Koryn Hawthorne
Marvin Sapp
PJ Morton
The Clark Sisters
Rhythm & Bars Award (Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year)
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Cardi B – “WAP” feat. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – “Rockstar” feat. Roddy Ricch
DJ Khaled – “Popstar” feat. Drake
Drake – “Laugh Now Cry Later” feat. Lil Durk
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Song Of The Year
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Beyoncé – “BLACK PARADE”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. feat. YG – “Slide”
Summer Walker feat. Usher – “Come Thru”
Usher feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”
Album Of The Year
Summer Walker – Over It
Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour
Brandy – B7
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Slime & B
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
The Weeknd – After Hours
The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award
H.E.R – “I Can’t Breathe”
Beyoncé – “BLACK PARADE”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Summer Walker – “Playing Games” feat.