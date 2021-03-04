Celebrities

'Space Jam' Director Reworks Lola Bunny For Reboot, From 'Sexualized' To 'Strong'

by Thursday, March 4, 2021
'space-jam'-director-reworks-lola-bunny-for-reboot,-from-'sexualized'-to-'strong'

New Space Jam, new Lola Bunny. The director of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” has “reworked” Lola Bunny’s role for the reboot — claiming he wasn’t comfortable with the “very sexualized” way she came off in the original back in 1996. The man behind the…  » Read Full Articles

