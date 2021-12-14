‘spider-man:-no-way-home’-review:-tom-holland-wows-in-a-game-changing-marvel-classic

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker goes on a life-changing journey in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that is full of epic surprises, shocking twists, and beautiful moments that make it one of the best Marvel movies ever.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters in the final weeks of 2021, but there’s no denying that it’s the movie of the year. After months of speculation, the film will finally be revealed to the world on December 17. The wait for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been long, but the wait is so worth it. Spider-Man: No Way Home will go down as one of the most legendary superhero movies of all time.

The film begins in the aftermath of Spider-Man’s identity being revealed to the world. Just when Peter Parker’s life couldn’t get any more complicated, now he has to deal with all eyes being on him. Peter becomes desperate for a normal life and goes to Doctor Strange for help. His decision has repercussions that extend beyond the world Peter lives in.

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ (Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures Releasing/Marvel Entertainment/Everett Collection)

Doctor Strange’s botched spell causes some iconic Spider-Man villains from other universes to begin wreaking havoc in Peter’s world. We’re all aware that Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Sandman, Lizard, and Electro are the villains from previous Spider-Man movies entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their returns give us memorable scenes we never thought we’d see in a film.

Peter, who is still navigating what his place is in a post-Avengers world, tries to be a hero for everyone. His optimism has unintended consequences, ones that will shape Peter into the man he will become.

