Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Split Actor James McAvoy Marries Movie Assistant Lisa Liberati

February 4, 2022
split-actor-james-mcavoy-marries-movie-assistant-lisa-liberati
Written by
0

James McAvoy Says “Dark Phoenix” Ending Had to Be Reshot

This is the opposite of Split news: James McAvoy is a married man! 

The 42-year-old actor—known for his roles in X-MenFilth and Atonement—confirmed he recently tied the knot with Lisa Liberati, according to his latest interview with The Guardian.

Per the outlet, he met Liberati while filming the 2016 movie Split, where she was an assistant to director M. Night Shyamalan.

When asked if he was an honorary Philadelphian given his marriage to a native of the city, McAvoy responded, “Yeah, it’s like a second home for me.” However, the outlet noted he did not want to “elaborate on this side of his life for fear of creating tabloid fodder.” 

As for his other favorite places to spend time, McAvoy said Glasgow holds a special place in his heart, too. “It’s where I was born, where I grew up,” he shared. “I’ve still got a place there and all my family there. I see myself as a Glaswegian and a Londoner—a Glaswegian Londoner.”

The Scottish star was previously married to Sex Education actress Anne-Marie Duff, with whom he shares 11-year-old son Brendan. The couple, who originally met on Shameless, split in 2016 after nine years of marriage. 

Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

The following year, he addressed the breakup while speaking with Mr Porter, saying, “Me and Anne-Marie, when we were together, it was our policy not to speak about each other in public. We rarely broke that and if we did, it was for tiny things—’Yes,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

save-up-to-60%-at-wayfair's-end-of-year-clearance-sale

Save up to 60% at Wayfair's End of Year Clearance Sale

December 25, 2020

Ethan Wacker Talks “Bizaardvark” Season 3, Sports, and Planning for the Future

August 9, 2018
‘mare-of-easttown’-recap:-erin’s-true-killer-is-revealed-&-it’s-not-who-you-think

‘Mare Of Easttown’ Recap: Erin’s True Killer Is Revealed & It’s Not Who You Think

May 30, 2021