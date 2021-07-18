st.-louis-cop-gets-four-years-for-beating-black-officer

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 17, 2021 / 08:39 PM

Written by Quinci LeGardye

A federal judge sentenced a former St. Louis cop who brutally beat a Black undercover colleague he thought was a protester to four years in prison Tuesday (July 14). Randy Hays, 34, pleaded guilty in 2019 to using excessive and unreasonable force during a September 2017 incident where he and other officers attacked and arrested Luther Hall, who was undercover at a protest in response to a controversial court ruling.

Hall and his partner had been following a group of people who were damaging buildings and reporting their activity to an intelligence center, during a protest that broke out after a white officer was acquitted for fatally shooting Anthony Lamar Smith.

According to the complaint filed in civil court, when police arrived to break up the crowd, Hays and other officers stopped him, slammed him face-first into the pavement twice, and then punched, kicked, and attacked him with batons. Hall’s partner, who was white, was arrested but not beaten.

Hall suffered herniated discs, a rotator cuff tear, a bruised tailbone, a concussion and other injuries as a result of the violence, according to the Washington Post. Prosecutors read Hall’s written statement at Tuesday’s hearing, in which Hall said that the experience left him feeling withdrawn.

“I feel the same helplessness I felt the night of the assault, as I laid on the ground being beaten in the head, neck, and torso. The days I can’t sleep, I lay in bed in the dark and all I hear is the sound of my camera impacting the ground and voices of people yelling commands at me,” Hall wrote.

