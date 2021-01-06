stacey-abrams:-5-things-to-know-about-politician-&-activist-who-helped-democrats-win-in-georgia

5 Things

comment

2 Comments

January 6, 2021 1:27PM EST

She didn’t run, but Stacey Abrams can be credited for helping Georgia Dems. win big in the 2021 Senate runoff. Here’s what you need to know about one of the most influential politicians right now.

She narrowly lost the 2018 gubernatorial race in Georgia, but Stacey Abrams still came out on top. The Georgia politician, lawyer, author and activist helped mobilize voters in unprecedented numbers during the 2020 election, and many believe her efforts helped turn Georgia blue. Here’s what you need to know about Abrams, one of the most significant voices in United States politics right now:

1. She mobilized voters across the country in 2020, particularly in Georgia. Abrams has worked tirelessly, especially over the last year, to elect Democrats in the United States — including President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Now, the 2020 Senate runoff race in Georgia looks like it will go to Democrats, with Rev. Raphael Warnock already elected, and Jon Ossoff in the lead. But Abrams work as an organizer spans a decade. A former Georgia House of Representatives minority leader, Abrams began strengthening the Democratic party’s base in the state.

She’s the leader of two voting rights groups. New Georgia Project, founded in 2014, focuses on people of color, 18 to 29 year olds, and unmarried women as a key voting base. She describes them as the “New American Majority.” Fair Fight, founded in 2018, “promotes fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights.”

Stacey Abrams speaks to constituents during her 2018 run for Georgia Governor (AP)

2.

» Read Full Article