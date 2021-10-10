The NFL season is in full swing and the new SoFi Stadium is getting football fans in the zone! Los Angeles is chock full of celebrities lining up for yards to support their favorite teams who now call this field home … including Don Benjamin,… » Read Full Articles
Stars At SoFi Stadium — LA Has A Complex!
by Cliche Sunday, October 10, 2021
Cliche
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.