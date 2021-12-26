stars-who've-dated-normal-people

Necessary Realness: Celebrities Dating Civilians

It’s a tale as old as time: Celebrity meets civilian. They fall in love. The end.

OK, so it’s not really a fable out of the story books we all grew up on, but it is the stuff of modern fairy tales that actually happen IRL.

Last year, Zac Efron made headlines when he became the latest male star to take on the role of Prince Charming after he was photographed holding hands with his new love interest. The twist? She was not an actress or a TikTok influencer, but just a regular ol’ human being who just happened to be the living embodiment of hope to millions of women around the world. (Alas, their relationship ended after less than a year. But still, it happened!)

Of course, The Greatest Showman actor is far from the first celeb to fall for a normal person with no ties to the industry, though it is somewhat of a rarity.

Another former Disney star once made headlines for dating his biggest fan, while a Jonas brother didn’t have to travel to the year 3000 to find his soul mate—he just had to go on a family vacation.

Here are celebs that have fallen for civilians, from Matt Damon‘s unexpected love at first sight at a Miami bar to Jon Stewart‘s fated blind date…

Zac Efron

It was the start of something new for the High School Musical heartthrob when he went into the cafe Vanessa Valladares was working at in Australia earlier this year.

“He started seeing her in July and they have been together ever since,” a source told E!

