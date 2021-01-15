stay-cozy-&-warm-this-winter-in-these-high-waisted,-thermal-yoga-pants-that-over-3k-women-love

Shop

January 15, 2021 12:30PM EST

Whether you’re a runner, skier or just trying to stay warm this winter, these thermal yoga pants are a life-saver to over 3k women – here’s why.

We all love athletic wear. Even if you’re not a gym rat, athleisure is always the go-to style for a comfortable and cute all-day outfit. What’s more, we especially love yoga pants – the perfect, form-fitting design is the most flattering look, and the versatility makes them suitable for any physical exercise. Things we don’t love as much? Winter. Setting out in the freezing cold winter months to make it to the gym or yoga class is a daunting, dreadful task. If only there was a pair of yoga pants or leggings that also were well insulated and thermal for working out in the winter season… oh, wait! We at HollywoodLife may have just found you the most comfortable, fleece and thermal yoga pants that thousands of women are raving about.

Get the Baleaf Fleece-Lined High Waisted Thermal Yoga Pants here for only $27!

Never be cold while working out again, thanks to these life-changing thermal yoga pants. They are 87% polyester and 13% spandex, making them breathable during whatever your fitness class of choice might be. The soft brushed fabric helps to keep you insulated and warm while also lifting moisture from sweat away from the skin, providing dry-fit comfort during even the most sweaty workouts. The leggings have a high-rise cut and anti-drop technology so they won’t slip or fall down during movement, and they give maximum coverage to your waist and mid-section.

