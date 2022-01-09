still-thirsty?-look-back-on-fiji-water-girl's-epic-photobombs-at-the-golden-globes

See Fiji Water Girl’s Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

And the award for best scenestealer goes to…Kelleth Cuthbert.

Don’t know that name? How about “Fiji Water Girl,” remember her? It’s been three years since Fiji Water Girl became the unexpected breakout star of the 2019 Golden Globes, thanks to her strategic placement behind some of the biggest names on the red carpet in seemingly every photo they took.

Amy Adams? Check. Richard Madden? Yep. Nicole Kidman? You bet. It’s a good thing Kelleth, a Canadian actress and model, was carrying a tray of water bottle throughout the night, given how thirsty she must have been, right?

But her hustle was so impressive that E! News actually helped with the hydration, giving Kelleth her own honorary award for “Best Supporting Actress On A Red Carpet” after she took the Internet by storm.

“I’d like to thank water. If these celebs weren’t so thirsty, I wouldn’t have been able to serve the way that I did,” she said in her acceptance speech. “My performance would’ve truly not been possible without you.”

But there was no chance of another Fiji Girl photobombing her way down the red carpet and earning the prize for best Supporting Actress on a Red Carpet during the 2020 Golden Globes, as Icelandic Glacial has announced it will serve as the official water of the ceremony.

This new partnership might’ve been due, in part, to the lawsuit filed by Kelleth against Fiji for unauthorized use of her likeness and a countersuit from Fiji claiming she was trying to extort almost half a million dollars from the company.

