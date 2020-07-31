steelers-player-will-not-kneel-for-anthem

Published 14 hours ago

The NFL, especially its players, seem to be on a more unified front moving into the upcoming season when it comes to social and racial justice, but apparently not every player feels America needs change.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt says he’s not going to kneel for the national anthem and “screw anybody who have a problem.”

“I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that,” he tweeted Monday (July 27). “My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”

— stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) July 27, 2020

The 27-year-old has played in the NFL for six years and is at odds with his fellow D-line teammate Cam Hayward, who told reporters last month that his teammates support Black Lives Matter and will kneel in reverence to the movement.

“I think we want to stay united in what we do and what we want to accomplish,” Heyward said in June, according to KDKA. “Coach has always told me if we win the Super Bowl, that’s not enough in the city of Pittsburgh.

