Stephen & Ayesha Curry Share Passionate Kiss After He Gets NBA Finals MVP

June 17, 2022
Ayesha Curry and Stephen CurryESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jul 2017

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (L) and his wife Ayesha (R) during a demonstration over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Oakland, California, USA, 03 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. California protest in wake of George Floyd death in Minneapolis, Oakland, USA - 03 Jun 2020

Professional basketball player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 08 Mar 2021 Pictured: Stephen Curry And Ayesha Curry. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA738237_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are celebrating tonight! Right after Steph, 34, led the Golden State Warriors to victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the TD Garden, he and his wife of 11 years met up on the court to embrace each other. In a clip of the celebrations shared on Twitter, Steph and Ayesha, 33, repeatedly hugged and kissed to celebrate the win. Ayesha could be heard squealing with excitement at one point.

Ayesha Curry & Steph curry celebrating ring 4#DubNation #NbaFinals pic.twitter.com/GpHbdoI0qv

— FADE ⓿ (@FadeAwayLeBron) June 17, 2022

The couple wasn’t just celebrating a victory for the Warriors; Steph was voted the MVP of the 2022 NBA Finals after the Warriors’ 103-90 win over Boston. The title was awarded to Steph after he won four NBA championships with the Warriors within eight years and played in seven Finals with them. Curry scored 34 points for his team in the final game on June 16, per CBS Sports, and also had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Fans seemed to be just as excited for Stephen as Ayesha was and adored the sweet moments captured between them. “Not gonna lie, that was adorable as hell. Love it! Congrats Warriors,” one person tweeted. “Love this couple,” another fan gushed. A third user added, “Lol it’s funny how he’s trying to kiss her and she’s just shaking him with excitement.”

Steph and Ayesha CurrySteph and Ayesha Curry have been married since 2011 (Photo: Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock)

Ayesha immediately took to Twitter to celebrate her husband’s win.

