steve-burton-says-he-was-“let-go”-from-general-hospital-over-vaccine-mandate

Steve Burton spoke out after he was fired from General Hospital. According to the actor, who started playing Jason Morgan in 1992, he was “let go” after refusing to get a vaccine.

Steve Burton said he was fired from General Hospital over the show’s vaccine requirement.

The actor, who has played Jason Morgan off and on for nearly 30 years, spoke out on Instagram after his exit due to the COVID-19 safety protocol.

“Well, I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and General Hospital,” he began in his video, “and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go, because of the vaccine mandate.”

Burton, 51, explained that he tried to remain onset through other methods: “I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this.”

He added that he’ll “always be grateful” for his time on General Hospital. “I love it there. I grew up there. I grew up with some of you,” Burton said. “I am excited to see what the future brings.”

He also suggested that he wants to return if “these mandates are lifted.” The Young and the Restless actor said, “That would be an honor. And if not, I’m going to take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful.”

Burton doesn’t know when his last episode will air.

(ABC/Todd Wawrychuk)

“I want you guys to have an awesome Thanksgiving,” he concluded.

