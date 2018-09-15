‘Stranger Things’ Stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton: Off-Screen Romance Is Still On

‘Stranger Things’ stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have been a confirmed couple since December 2017. Months prior, the two did not respond to the romance rumors. With an off-screen romance as well as an on-screen one, it’s hard not to root for the pair. The young stars—Dyer, 21 and Heaton, 24—were out in West Hollywood on Thursday night to attend the Miu Miu party. Arriving hand-in-hand, Dyer and Heaton definitely squashed any circulating rumors about their romance being over. The two even appear to have coordinated outfits for the event: Dyer in a rhinestone denim jacket and skirt set and a leopard top and Heaton in a blue striped shirt paired with grey trousers and a sophisticated blazer.

See Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton in the Third Season of ‘Stranger Things’

Returning to Netflix this fall, Natalia says that the ‘Stranger Things’ cast has a lot of fun together. “He’s great. It’s a lot of fun, we goof off a lot,” Dyer said of her boyfriend Charlie. “The whole cast does. We’re all very close so we always have a great time on and off [set],” the ‘Stranger Things’ actress told US Weekly. The casts’ chemistry is certainly obvious on-screen! If you want to get all of the current details on the upcoming season of ‘Stranger Things,’ check out NME.

Read the full article at Daily Mail UK.

Featured Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images